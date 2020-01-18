Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 745 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.