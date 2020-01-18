Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,650.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a positive rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $29.36 on Friday, hitting $1,479.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

