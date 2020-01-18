Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

ATEC opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $455.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $921,200 in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

