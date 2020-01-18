Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

