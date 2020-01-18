Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

LRCX opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $307.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

