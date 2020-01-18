Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE MO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

