Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,467,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,071. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

