Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amarin by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amarin by 113.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

