Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Howard Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

