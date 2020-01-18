Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $2,200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,864.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.73. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

