Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $13.22 on Tuesday, hitting $1,864.72. 3,948,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,404. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 43,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.