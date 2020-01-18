American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. In sync with this, the company has been making substantial investments. It has a stable earnings base of approximately 5.4 million customers spread over 11 states. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. In the past six months, shares of American Electric underperformed its industry's growth. Additional investments necessary to meet proposed environmental regulations through 2025 for its Welsh Plant, could be worth approximately $550 million. Such costs could hamper its financial condition.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.42.

NYSE AEP opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $61,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Electric Power by 817.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

