American River Bankshares (AMRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect American River Bankshares to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect American River Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AMRB opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.