America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives $108.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

Several analysts have commented on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,132. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $726.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

