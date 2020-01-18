AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 165.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $71,701.00 and $56.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.