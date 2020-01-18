Analysts Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Century Aluminum reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 1,213,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit