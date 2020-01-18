Analysts Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Century Aluminum reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 1,213,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

