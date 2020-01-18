Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

