Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.17. Shopify posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.88. 1,869,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,774. Shopify has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $458.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

