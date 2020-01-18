Analysts Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $11.62. 70,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,364. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. Analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

