Analysts Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 167.93%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,453. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $254,441.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 921.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 258,026 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

