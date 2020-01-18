Analysts Expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce sales of $785.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the highest is $791.82 million. Trimble reported sales of $785.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,172. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $350,795.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trimble by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $10,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

