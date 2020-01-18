Analysts Set $41.25 Target Price for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKSH. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 8,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $278.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

