Analysts Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $45.75

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,046,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,033,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,363,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 258,336 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,330,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 53.6% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 269,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

