Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $13.30

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

AGTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 443,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

