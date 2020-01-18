Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $35.40

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,191. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

