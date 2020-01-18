Analysts Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $110.29

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $690,103.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,824,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,552 shares of company stock worth $13,852,118 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.