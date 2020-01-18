Analysts Set Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Price Target at €24.50

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.50 ($28.49).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of ETR:JUN3 traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €21.32 ($24.79). The company had a trading volume of 395,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.02.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

