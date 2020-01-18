Analysts Set Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Price Target at $50.33

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,602,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after acquiring an additional 800,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

