Analysts Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $337.97

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $510.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.30 and its 200-day moving average is $297.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

