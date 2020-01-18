Analyzing VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and WIRECARD AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.69 $807.80 million $1.33 24.62 WIRECARD AG/ADR $2.38 billion 7.34 $410.28 million N/A N/A

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WIRECARD AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and WIRECARD AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 5.85% 20.21% 4.86% WIRECARD AG/ADR 19.72% 23.17% 7.58%

Dividends

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and WIRECARD AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17

Summary

WIRECARD AG/ADR beats VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

