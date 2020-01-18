APIS Price Reaches $0.0005 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000589 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000882 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

