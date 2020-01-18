Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

