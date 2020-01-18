Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APO. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,075. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

