Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $368.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.62.

AAPL traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.73. 33,454,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,538,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

