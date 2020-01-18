Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.94.

APYX opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

