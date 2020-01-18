Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.94.
APYX opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
