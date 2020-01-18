Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

AQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Securities raised shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 359,574 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

