Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $32,702.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006680 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.02765060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00199436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00132968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, GOPAX, Liqui, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

