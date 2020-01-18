Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

