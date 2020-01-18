Arepacoin Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $65,698.00 and $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,889,133 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.