Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Ares Management stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

