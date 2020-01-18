Argentum Reaches Market Cap of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

