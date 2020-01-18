argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has a target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued an average rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.39. 257,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55. argenx has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

