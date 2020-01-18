argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 257,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,740. argenx has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in argenx by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in argenx by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in argenx by 81.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

