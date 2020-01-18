argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.83.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 257,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,740. argenx has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average is $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.25.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
