Ark Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Ark has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $1.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,880,312 coins and its circulating supply is 117,566,050 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit, COSS, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

