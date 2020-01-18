Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $78.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

ARW stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. 798,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,092. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

