Aryacoin Market Capitalization Tops $428,537.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $428,537.00 and $9,756.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000579 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,347,309 coins and its circulating supply is 118,047,321 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

