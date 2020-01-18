Asch (XAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Asch has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Asch has a market cap of $3.63 million and $544,399.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

