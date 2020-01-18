ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit