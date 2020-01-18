ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

