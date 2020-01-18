Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AML. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 543 ($7.14).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 452 ($5.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.