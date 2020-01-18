Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $6,241.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.